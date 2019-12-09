Cellphone thief targets patrons at 3 Starbucks Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It was a crazy few hours Monday after a cell phone thief targeted patrons at three Starbucks locations.

At around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a Starbucks located at the corner of Clinton and Madison in the West Loop.

Police said a 33-year-old man had his cell phone stolen off the table where he was sitting. The victim wasn’t able to see the suspect’s face because it was covered.

It may be related to a robbery last week at a Starbucks on Armitage and Sheffield.

Monday, a location in the 500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and the 300 block of Desplaines Street were also hit.

Stefanie Coslow had her brand new iPhone 11 stolen after only having it for four days.

“My phone was in my left hand, I my sandwich was in my other hand and he pulled it right out of my hand,” Coslow said. “Before I knew it I was up off my feet, running and chasing him."

Coslow said she did not have any insurance on the phone, so she’s out nearly $1,000.