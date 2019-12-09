Blustery winds bring sharp drop in temperature

Low pressure passing north of Chicago on Monday brought another mild day to the metro area. Afternoon readings peaked at 49 degrees at Midway airport, while O’Hare managed to reach 47. South and east of the city, temps climbed as high as 50 degrees. Meanwhile, locations from northwest Iowa, to northern Wisconsin received several inches of snow, combined with strong winds and temperatures hovering near 10 degrees. Polar air swept into our area late Monday sending temps crashing to the 30s. Strong northwest winds gusting over 30 mph will continue on Tuesday, bringing temps nearly 25 degrees lower than Monday’s mild readings. The city’s first below normal temperatures for this December are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. The chill is forecast to ease beginning Thursday, with temps climbing back to the 40s by the end of the week.
