Bears lose Roquan Smith for rest of season with Pectoral injury

Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy says Linebacker Roquan Smith will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Smith was injured in the first quarter of Thursday’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith finishes the season with 101 tackles, 2 sacks and an interception. Smith reached double figures in tackles in four of his last five starts before Thursday’s injury.