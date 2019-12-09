Arctic chill’s frigid west winds delivering Chicago’s first below normal temps in 16 days; huge waves are battering Michigan shoreline; weather pattern’s progressive—cold air’s moving right along; temps rebound Thursday; new cold hits Sunday

Posted 11:52 PM, December 9, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.