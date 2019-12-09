6-year-old heart transplant patient’s simple wish: Christmas cards to decorate his hospital room

WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds hearing in Trump impeachment inquiry

December 9, 2019

BOSTON — A 6-year-old heart transplant patient doesn’t want much for Christmas. He’s just asking for Christmas cards.

Carlos Rolon has been stuck in a Boston hospital for 95 days waiting for a heart transplant.

Born with a heart defect, Carlos has undergone four open heart surgeries before age 2, and he has a simple wish: to get Christmas cards so he can decorate his hospital room.

If you’d like to send Carlos a Christmas card, here’s his address:

Boston Children’s Hospital
Cardiac Unit 8 East
C/O Carlos Rolon
300 Longwood Avenue
Boston, MA 02115

