Dear Tom,

What are the records for snowfall, worldwide?

Tommy Able,

Munster, Indiana

Dear Tommy,

Snowfall records are difficult to determine because reports of recorded snows are often contradictory. The largest snowstorm appears to be 109 inches that fell over seven-day period, February 13-19, 1959, at the Mt. Shasta Ski Bowl in California. The most snowfall in a single season (July 1 through June 30) is 1,142 inches at Mount Baker, Washington, on 1998-99. The most snow in a calendar month is 390 inches at Tamarack, California, in January of 1911. The greatest snow in a 24-hour period occurred at Capracotta, Italy, on March 5, 2015: 100.8 inches. (For comparative purposes, Chicago’s largest 24-hour snowfall is 23.0 inches on January 26-27, 1967.) And on February, 14, 1927, Mt. Ibuki, Japan, recorded the world’s greatest snow accumulation: 38.8 feet.