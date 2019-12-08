Sunday Brunch: Tuna Poke

Chef Derek Dupree from Bernie’s on North Orleans Street stopped by "Sunday Brunch" to recreate Bernie’s Tuna Poke.
Recipe:
Tuna
12oz diced yellow fin tuna
3T minced jalapeno
3T minced shallot or white onion
1/4 cup diced avocado
1t minced ginger
Directions: Mix together and add spicy mayo and yuzu vinagrette to taste.
Yuzu Vinaigrette:
2 3/4T yuzu juice
1/2T dijon mustard
1 1/4T soy sauce
1 small shallot
1cup vegetable oil
Directions: Put all ingredients except for oil in a blender and turn on high. Slowly pour in oil.
Spicy Mayo:
10T mayonnaise
2 1/2T sriracha
2 1/2t yuzu juice
1 1/4t soy sauce
Directions: Whisk all ingredients together until combined.