Sunday Brunch: Tuna Poke

Posted 8:27 AM, December 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

Chef Derek Dupree from Bernie’s on North Orleans Street stopped by "Sunday Brunch" to recreate Bernie’s Tuna Poke.

Recipe:

Tuna

12oz diced yellow fin tuna

3T minced jalapeno

3T minced shallot or white onion

1/4 cup diced avocado

1t minced ginger

Directions: Mix together and add spicy mayo and yuzu vinagrette to taste.

Yuzu Vinaigrette:

2 3/4T yuzu juice

1/2T dijon mustard

1 1/4T soy sauce

1 small shallot

1cup vegetable oil

Directions: Put all ingredients except for oil in a blender and turn on high. Slowly pour in oil.

Spicy Mayo:

10T mayonnaise

2 1/2T sriracha

2 1/2t yuzu juice

1 1/4t soy sauce

Directions: Whisk all ingredients together until combined.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.