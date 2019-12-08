Sunday Brunch: Tuna Poke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Derek Dupree from Bernie’s on North Orleans Street stopped by "Sunday Brunch" to recreate Bernie’s Tuna Poke.

Recipe:

Tuna

12oz diced yellow fin tuna

3T minced jalapeno

3T minced shallot or white onion

1/4 cup diced avocado

1t minced ginger

Directions: Mix together and add spicy mayo and yuzu vinagrette to taste.

Yuzu Vinaigrette:

2 3/4T yuzu juice

1/2T dijon mustard

1 1/4T soy sauce

1 small shallot

1cup vegetable oil

Directions: Put all ingredients except for oil in a blender and turn on high. Slowly pour in oil.

Spicy Mayo:

10T mayonnaise

2 1/2T sriracha

2 1/2t yuzu juice

1 1/4t soy sauce

Directions: Whisk all ingredients together until combined.