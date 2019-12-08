Report: Rapper Juice WRLD dies after suffering seizure at Midway Airport

Posted 9:19 AM, December 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29AM, December 8, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Juice Wrld poses with the award for Best New Artist in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD has died at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport, TMZ is reporting.

Witnesses told TMZ after Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, landed Sunday morning from California, he suffered a seizure while walking through the airport.

TMZ is reporting Higgins was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of death is unclear at this time. He just turned 21 on Monday.

Chicago police confirmed a 21-year-old man suffered a medical emergency and was transported to Christ hospital, where he was pronounced.

Juice WRLD’s most popular song is “Lucid Dreams,” amassing almost a billion streams on Spotify.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

