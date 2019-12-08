× Report: Rapper Juice WRLD dies after suffering seizure at Midway Airport

CHICAGO — Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD has died at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport, TMZ is reporting.

Witnesses told TMZ after Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, landed Sunday morning from California, he suffered a seizure while walking through the airport.

TMZ is reporting Higgins was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of death is unclear at this time. He just turned 21 on Monday.

Chicago police confirmed a 21-year-old man suffered a medical emergency and was transported to Christ hospital, where he was pronounced.

Juice WRLD’s most popular song is “Lucid Dreams,” amassing almost a billion streams on Spotify.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.