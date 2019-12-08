For updates, visit wgntv.com/weather
Rainy Monday in store before cold sets in
-
Great weather for Bears game; cold, rainy rest of week
-
Wet Monday on the way before temperature drop
-
Rainy, windy Monday on the way after nice weekend
-
After windy Wednesday, calm Thanksgiving in store before weekend rain
-
Snow, wind expected Monday before record cold blast
-
-
Sun ahead before rain, cold arrives next weekend
-
Tuesday’s record-breaking cold not seen in 149 years
-
Rainy, windy Saturday on the way
-
Sunny, mild temps before Tuesday’s rain
-
Enjoy this weekend’s mild weather. Frigid wind chills arrive next week
-
-
Week begins a little warmer before cold weather returns
-
Snow makes for messy Monday commute, record cold possible this week
-
Rain Tuesday morning before warmer washout Thursday