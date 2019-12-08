Police: Rideshare driver carjacked on Northwest Side; suspects crash vehicle minutes later

Posted 6:43 AM, December 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:03AM, December 8, 2019

CHICAGO — A 34-year-old rideshare driver was carjacked late Saturday night and the suspects reportedly crashed the vehicle minutes later.

Just after 11:45 p.m., police responded to a crash in the 2400 block of North Lamon Avenue. After an investigation, it was determined the vehicle was stolen at gunpoint after a rideshare driver dropped off a passenger in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Police said the driver was approached by two males, with at least one of them displaying a handgun. 

Four suspects, three males and a female, were reportedly in his 2015 Toyota Sienna when it struck a median and hit two unoccupied cars, police said.

Chicago police believe at some point the suspects fired shots.

All four were transported to Masonic with non life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending. 

