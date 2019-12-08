Kenneth Davis returns to Sports Feed to talk Bears & Bulls on Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For once on a Sunday, there isn't talk about how Mitchell Trubisky didn't live up to expectations.

On Thursday night, the quarterback did everything he could to help the Bears to a victory in arguably one of his most complete games in a Bears' uniform. It's a refreshing change in a what has been a mostly disappointing season, and Trubisky's effort has kept the Bears' Wild Card hopes alive.

Kenneth Davis of "The D and Davis Show" was on Sports Feed to talk about the quarterback and the win over the Cowboys with Andy Masur on Sunday evening. He also talked about the Bulls and their struggles early in the 2019-2020 season.

