Hit-and-run kills 22-year-old man in Proviso Township

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night in unincorporated Proviso Township.

Just before 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of 1st Avenue on the report of a hit-and-run.

A 22-year-old man was struck, thrown into oncoming traffic and struck again by several cars. He reportedly died as a result of his injuries.

Police believe a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe, possibly a 2014 model or newer, was traveling southbound on 1st Avenue when the man was struck.

The driver continued south and left the area.

If you have any information, contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 312-603-6444.