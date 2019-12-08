× Bulls fall in OT to Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 27 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left in overtime, and the Miami Heat held off the Chicago Bulls 110-105 on Sunday night to improve to 10-0 at home this season.

Herro made three 3’s in overtime and another with 7.1 seconds left in regulation just to help the Heat get into the extra session. His last 3-pointer gave Miami a three-point lead — its biggest of the game to that point, after the Heat slogged uphill most of the way.

Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for the Heat, going 17 for 21 from the foul line. Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which also got 18 from Kendrick Nunn.

Lauri Markkanen had 13 of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter for the Bulls, who got 18 from Zach LaVine and 16 from Kris Dunn. Markkanen missed a potentially game-tying corner 3-pointer with about 1.5 seconds left in overtime, Coby White fouled Herro on the rebound, and the rookie guard made a pair of free throws to seal the win.

It was tied at 97-97 after regulation, after the lead changed hands four times in the final 84 seconds.