WATCH LIVE: Loved ones gather to remember the life of the Rev. Clay Evans at the Apostolic Faith Church

Temperature drop on the way

Posted 9:07 AM, December 7, 2019, by
Data pix.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.