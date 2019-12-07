CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 21: The Kennedy Expressway is clogged with cars as rush-hour commuters and Thanksgiving holiday travelers try to make their way through the city on November 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Holiday traffic in the city is expected to peak during the Tuesday afternoon rush. As many as 45.5 million people are expected to hit the road during the Thanksgiving holiday, the most in more than 10 years. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Survey collects travelers’ opinions on Illinois highways
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 21: The Kennedy Expressway is clogged with cars as rush-hour commuters and Thanksgiving holiday travelers try to make their way through the city on November 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Holiday traffic in the city is expected to peak during the Tuesday afternoon rush. As many as 45.5 million people are expected to hit the road during the Thanksgiving holiday, the most in more than 10 years. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois officials want travelers’ opinions on the state’s transportation system.
An online survey that’s now open runs through Dec. 31 asks travelers to weigh in on everything from the cleanliness of Illinois roads to other drivers’ behavior. Questions also focus on road conditions, residents’ commuting habits and removal of snow and ice.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said the survey has been conducted annually since 2001. The agency’s acting secretary says the information collected is vital to the transportation system.
“We look forward to learning about your travel preferences, what you think we are doing well and how you’d like us to improve,” Acting Secretary Omer Osman said.