Similar in name only—Chicago’s December 1877 and 1983
-
Autumnal drop in temps brings worsening weather on lake
-
Quieter, storm-free weather week—near seasonable temps; moist “atmospheric river” keeps rains/snows coming on West Coast—mountains remove most moisture before it reaches Chicago
-
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday
-
Mild weather turns stormy Friday ahead of temp plunge
-
WGN-TV BECOMES “CHICAGO’S MERRY OWN” FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH NEW SPECIALS AND OLD FAVORITES!
-
-
Clock ticking on mild weather; showers and thunderstorms ahead of strong cold front send temperatures plunging; significant snows set to bury northern Rockies and Plains
-
Is winter seasonally more sunny than fall or spring?
-
History of bad weather on December 8
-
City’s warm weather has staying power through end of month
-
WGN-TV rings in the New Year with “Chicago’s Very Own New Year’s Eve Blast!”
-
-
What is the coldest autumn ever recorded in the Chicago area?
-
17th annual WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive Friday, December 13 from 5AM-10AM, benefiting Chicago Park District
-
Gush of cooler, drier air takes control with autumn 2019’s arrival Monday; dry-out chases weekend rains into the weather history books; big snows to wallop Montana this weekend as tropical warmth & humidity stage comeback here Sunday threatening thundery rains; Arizona drenched by hurricane remnants Monday