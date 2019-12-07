× Manhunt underway after man escapes Grundy County Jail

MORRIS, Ill. — Authorities searching for a man who escaped Saturday from Grundy County Jail.

Andrew Viles, 34, is wanted after leaving the facility during a meal delivery.

Viles is 5’9”, 175 lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He had been in custody since June 1 pending a burglary charge.

Police said while in custody, Viles had been a model inmate and earned the role of jail trustee within the facility. The trustee role allowed him certain privileges, including assisting with meal service.

He was last seen just after 6:30 p.m. wearing a dark-colored jacket, possibly a Carhart, light-colored jeans and dark shoes.

The events leading up to Viles obtaining civilian clothing and leaving the jail are under investigation.

Anyone with any information pertaining to Andrew Viles is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office 815-942-0336. Please call 911 immediately if you see Andrew Viles or come into contact with him.