Chicago police looking for 3 men accused of beating man on Jackson Red Line platform

CHICAGO — Authorities are asking the public’s help identifying three men who are accused of beating a man on a downtown Red Line platform.

Just after 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 29, police responded to the Jackson Red Line on the report of an assault.

Police said three men approached another man, beat him and robbed him of his suitcase and bag.

The suspects are described as three African American men, 20-24 years old, 5’7”-5’10”, and weigh between 160-190 lbs.

Anyone with information can contact Area Central detectives are 312-747-8380.