Chicago man arrested for aggravated DUI after motorcyclist killed on Bishop Ford Friday

CHICAGO — A 42-year-old man has been formally charged with an aggravated DUI resulting in death after a motorcyclist was killed on the Bishop Ford early Friday.

Omar Hill, 42, of Chicago, was charged Saturday after he was taken into custody shortly after the alleged hit-and-run that killed 42-year-old Eric Smith, of Calumet Heights.

Smith’s girlfriend, KaSandra Hunt, witnessed the crash after watching the Bears game with Smith.

The incident took place at around 2 a.m. early Friday on I-94 at 111th Street. Smith was thrown off his motorcycle.

“I looked in my rearview mirror and I remember seeing his headlight and I was like, ‘Ok he’s there,’” Hunt said. “And then I just heard a huge crash and when I looked back I didn’t see him.”

Hill is currently awaiting a bond hearing.