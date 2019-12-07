Chicago man arrested for aggravated DUI after motorcyclist killed on Bishop Ford Friday

Posted 7:15 PM, December 7, 2019, by

CHICAGO — A 42-year-old man has been formally charged with an aggravated DUI resulting in death after a motorcyclist was killed on the Bishop Ford early Friday.

Omar Hill, 42, of Chicago, was charged Saturday after he was taken into custody shortly after the alleged hit-and-run that killed 42-year-old Eric Smith, of Calumet Heights.

Smith’s girlfriend, KaSandra Hunt, witnessed the crash after watching the Bears game with Smith.

The incident took place at around 2 a.m. early Friday on I-94 at 111th Street. Smith was thrown off his motorcycle.

“I looked in my rearview mirror and I remember seeing his headlight and I was like, ‘Ok he’s there,’” Hunt said. “And then I just heard a huge crash and when I looked back I didn’t see him.”

Hill is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.