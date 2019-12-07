Charges to be announced Saturday in Orland Park hit-and-run that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials are expected to announce charges in a hit-and-run that killed an Orlando Park Catholic school teacher and injured another.

Orland Park police said Friday a person was in custody, but did not release their identity. Charges are expected to be announced at a press conference at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The hit-and-run happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday near the Square Celt restaurant, at 39 Orland Square Drive.The two women had attended the St. Michael School's Christmas party at the restaurant, and were walking to their cars when they were struck by a vehicle.

St. Michael School in Orland Park identified the women as 61-year-old Margaret "Rone" Leja, a technology teacher at the school and 54-year-old Elizabeth Kosteck, a third grade teacher.

The women were transported to Silver Cross Hospital. Leja was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Kosteck was treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing.