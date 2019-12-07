× 15-year-old musician shot during police shootout released from hospital Thursday

CHICAGO — The 15-year-old Lane Tech musician shot during a police shootout last month was released from the hospital Thursday.

Rylan Wilder was working as an intern at UpBeat Music and Arts School, located in the 4300 block of W. Irving Park Rd., on Nov. 19 when he was shot.

It stemmed from an alleged robbery in Des Plaines and subsequent police chase into Chicago.

The family recently sued the surviving member of the alleged robbery.

Maurice Murphy, 32, is accused of driving the getaway car for Christopher Willis, 32, after he robbed a Des Plaines Bank of America branch. Willis was shot and killed by police.

Wilder had a total of seven surgeries and will have to return for intensive occupational therapy four to five times per week.

“Originally they predicted we would be in the hospital 6-10 weeks,” his parents wrote.

Read the entire note from the family’s GoFundMe page below: