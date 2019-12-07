15-year-old girl forced into van at knifepoint by two men: police

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was forced into a van at knifepoint by two men, according to Chicago police.

Police said the girl was walking on Laramie Avenue from Potomac Avenue between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Friday when she was approached by two Hispanic men in a grey four door van.

Police said the driver of the van exited the vehicle, displayed a knife and forced her inside the car. The passenger of the car then exposed himself to the girl and requested oral sex from her, which she refused. The girl was then taken to a nearby location where she was able to escape.

A detailed description of the men were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.