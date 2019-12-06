× University of Chicago student robbed at gunpoint Friday morning on campus

CHICAGO — Police said a University of Chicago student was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning on campus.

Just before 10 a.m., a student was walking on the sidewalk in the 1300 block East 60th Street when they were approached by two unknown suspects, one reportedly armed with a gun.

The suspects took the student’s backpack, cell phone and bag before fleeing to a getaway vehicle described as a maroon 2018 Mitsubishi SUV with Illinois plate CNEMOGO.

Police said the vehicle drove eastbound on 60th Street. The victim was reportedly not injured.

If you have information on this incident, please call University of Chicago police at 773-702-8181.