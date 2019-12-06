Uber releases safety report revealing reports of sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to a safety report released by Uber this week, 3,000 people were sexually assaulted in the rideshares last year.

In the report, Uber’s U.S. safety report examines data from 2017 and 2018 with an analysis of 3.1 million trips every day.

The findings show what Uber calls “a critical safety incident” only happened in 3 out of every 10,000 rides.

But the long anticipated data also shows 3,000 sexual assaults last year and 235 rapes.

The report shows in 2017 and 2018, a combined 204 people died in fatal crashes involving an uber.

Uber said it’s releasing data to be transparent and raise the bar even among its competitors.

The sexual assault data in this report only represents victims who have actually come forward. Some sexual assault advocates say the number of incidents is likely much higher.

Lyft is expected to release its own report soon. The companies are saying they are trying to do what they can to make the rideshare industry more transparent.

Full report here.