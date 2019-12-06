Trump meets with police union leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump met with the head of Chicago’s police union Friday at the White House.

The two are said to have talked about concerns that prosecutors are going too easy on criminals.

Kevin Graham was joined by other Fraternal Order of Police leaders from across the country.

A spokeperson for the Chicago FOP said they expressed concern about what they call “radical pro-criminal anti-police prosecutors.”

They’re hoping the Department of Justice will help make sure people who harm police officers are charged to the fullest extent of the law.