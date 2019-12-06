Tribune reports woman who was allegedly drinking with Johnson under investigation for removing evidence

CHICAGO — The woman who was allegedly drinking with former police superintendent Eddie Johnson the night he was found sleeping in his car is reportedly under investigation for removing evidence.

The Chicago Tribune reports the woman is accused of removing data from a cell phone that was considered evidence by the inspector general’s office.

The woman is also a Chicago police officer and was working as a member of the former superintendent’s security detail at the time of the incident.

She was re-assigned shortly afterwards and has been on medical leave since the beginning of November.

