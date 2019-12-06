Temporary, overnight closures on Jane Byrne Expressway start this weekend

CHICAGO — A warning to drivers — work on the Jane Byrne Expressway could tie up weekend traffic in the area over the next several days.

It will affect the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway and the Kennedy Expressway.

Similar closures will effect the inbound lanes of the Kennedy from Chicago Avenue to Harrison Street Monday and Tuesday nights.

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to stop traffic for 15 minute intervals and reduce traffic to one lane while crews install new ramp beams.

All lanes will fully reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday on the Dan Ryan.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday on the Kennedy.

