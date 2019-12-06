Suburban police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found fatally shot in street

Suburban police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found fatally shot in the street.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Harlem Avenue on the border of Forest Park and Berwyn around 5 p.m. Friday and found the man and woman unresponsive laying in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead.

A handgun was located on the scene.

Witnesses told police it is believed the man shot the woman and then shot himself.

The man and woman have not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.