Police: Man attempted to lure 15-year-old into van Thursday in Lawndale

Posted 3:20 PM, December 6, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Police are warning residents in Lawndale of an attempted abduction of a child Thursday morning.

Chicago police said just after 7:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Karlov Avenue, a heavyset man exited his van and attempted to gain control of the victim’s hand. The 15-year-old successfully escaped unharmed and the man fled in a newer model Ford conversion van in an unknown direction.

Police said it had multiple dark-tinted windows and is possibly a large utility van.

The suspect is described as a white or hispanic man, 6’3”, 300 lbs., and wore a black ski mask, black coat, black pants and black boots.

If you have any information on this attempted abduction, please contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.