× Police: Man attempted to lure 15-year-old into van Thursday in Lawndale

CHICAGO — Police are warning residents in Lawndale of an attempted abduction of a child Thursday morning.

Chicago police said just after 7:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Karlov Avenue, a heavyset man exited his van and attempted to gain control of the victim’s hand. The 15-year-old successfully escaped unharmed and the man fled in a newer model Ford conversion van in an unknown direction.

Police said it had multiple dark-tinted windows and is possibly a large utility van.

The suspect is described as a white or hispanic man, 6’3”, 300 lbs., and wore a black ski mask, black coat, black pants and black boots.

If you have any information on this attempted abduction, please contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.