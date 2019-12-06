× Person in custody in Orland Park hit-and-run that killed teacher, injured another

ORLAND PARK, Ill. —A person is in custody in the Orland Park hit-and-run that killed a teacher and injured another, according to police.

Orland Park police announced Friday night the alleged driver was in custody. The person’s identity has not been released and no charges have been filed at this time.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday near the Square Celt restaurant, at 39 Orland Square Drive.

Margaret “Rone” Leja, 61, and Elizabeth Kosteck, 54, had attended the St. Michael School’s Christmas party at the restaurant, and were walking to their cars when they were struck by a vehicle.

The women were transported to Silver Cross Hospital. Leja was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Kosteck was treated and released.

Leja, was a technology teacher at St. Michael School.

Police plan to address the media at a news conference Saturday at 10 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.