Orland Park police search for hit-and-run driver that struck 2 teachers, 1 fatally

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Police in Orland Park are studying surveillance video, trying to identify the vehicle that hit two women, killing one of them.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday near the Square Celt restaurant, at 39 Orland Square Drive.

Margaret "Rone" Leja, 61, and Elizabeth Kosteck, 54, had attended the St. Michael School's Christmas party at the restaurant, and were walking to their cars when they were struck by a vehicle.

The women were transported to Silver Cross Hospital. Leja was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Kosteck was treated and released.

"We have significant leads already," Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy said. "We recommend the (driver) turn himself in as soon as possible. Don't wait until we find you because we will."

Leja, was a technology teacher at St. Michael School.

An active investigation is underway.

Police believe the car involved in the hit-and-run was captured in one of 12 security cameras in the area.

In a statement, Orland Park police said, “If you are the driver of that vehicle, we WILL find you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orland Park Police at 708-349-4111 or crimetips@orlandpark.org.

Police are scheduled to hold a press conference Friday.