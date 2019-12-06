Navy Pier’s Winter Wonderfest opens for season Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Friday marks the official opening of Winter Wonderfest at Navy Pier, which features 175,000 square feet of indoor winter amusement.

For 19 years, Winter Wonderfest has dazzled and delighted both kids and adults with wall to wall rides and over a million sparkling lights.

"When a kid comes in the doors and their eyes light up it's just spectacular and it really puts you in the holiday spirit!" said VP Communications of Navy Pier Cory Jobe.

Inside is a full-size ice skating rink, sledding tubes, 'Ice Peak' climbing walls, the Kringle Carousel, the Arctic Express train and much more.

The fest has enough slides to keep kids entertained for hours.

Winter Wonderfest runs through Jan. 12. For tickets, click here.