Mondo Cozmo delivers a tender performance of his single ‘Shine’

Mondo Cozmo, otherwise known as Josh Ostrander, is back in Chicago tonight, December 6, for a performance at the Vic Theatre alongside X Ambassadors.

It is his first time back in Chicago since his noteworthy performance on the main stage at Lollapalooza this summer.

He decided to drop by the Channel 9 stage and deliver a dose of his lush and lyrical style with his 2017 single "Shine," which reached #1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart.

