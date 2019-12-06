Mondo Cozmo delivers a tender performance of his single ‘Shine’

Posted 10:41 AM, December 6, 2019
Mondo Cozmo, otherwise known as Josh Ostrander, is back in Chicago tonight, December 6, for a performance at the Vic Theatre alongside X Ambassadors.

It is his first time back in Chicago since his noteworthy performance on the main stage at Lollapalooza this summer.

He decided to drop by the Channel 9 stage and deliver a dose of his lush and lyrical style with his 2017 single "Shine," which reached #1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart.

For more information on Mondo Cozmo's December 6 show, visit victheatre.com.

 

