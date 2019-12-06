Mild weekend on tap—but it won’t last

December’s mild opening ways will continue through the weekend as temperatures continue to run above normal. Afternoon readings will climb into the 40s through Monday before temperatures plunge as one of the season’s strongest cold-air outbreaks arrives on gusty northwest-north winds. Dry weather will prevail through Sunday before showers break out Sunday night and Monday ahead of the cold front. The rain will transition to some light snow or flurries Monday night as the cold air sweeps in. Daybreak readings will be in the lower 20s Tuesday, but fall through the teens during the day as the push of cold air strengthens. Single-digit readings will be the rule across much of the area Wednesday morning followed by afternoon highs that struggle to reach 20. Readings will slowly moderate back into the lower and middle 30s by the end of the week as south winds return.