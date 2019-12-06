December’s mild opening ways will continue through the weekend as temperatures continue to run above normal. Afternoon readings will climb into the 40s through Monday before temperatures plunge as one of the season’s strongest cold-air outbreaks arrives on gusty northwest-north winds. Dry weather will prevail through Sunday before showers break out Sunday night and Monday ahead of the cold front. The rain will transition to some light snow or flurries Monday night as the cold air sweeps in. Daybreak readings will be in the lower 20s Tuesday, but fall through the teens during the day as the push of cold air strengthens. Single-digit readings will be the rule across much of the area Wednesday morning followed by afternoon highs that struggle to reach 20. Readings will slowly moderate back into the lower and middle 30s by the end of the week as south winds return.
Mild weekend on tap—but it won’t last
-
Mild Saturday before snow and cold return
-
Temps to average above normal through weekend
-
Sticking snow could arrive ahead of bitter blast of cold next week
-
Coldest air in 5 months to blow into Chicago in time for the weekend
-
Cold air moves in overnight and frigid wind chills early next week
-
-
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold
-
Cold air arrives: Freeze Warning for good portion of Chicago area Saturday morning
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued across Chicago area, snow expected overnight
-
Another surge of cold air Wednesday
-
Mild, dry weather into Friday, then a big change
-
-
Freezing temperatures possible Chicago area early Saturday – especially far western counties
-
Midweek weather system to be a rain producer
-
Cold winds blow out summer air, cool temperatures the rest of the week