Midday Fix: DIY Gingerbread Houses

Executive Pastry Chef Ashley Torto of Margeaux Brasserie and Petit Margeaux

Event:

Margeaux Brasserie’s Gingerbread House Decorating Classes

Where: 11 E. Walton St.

When: December 8, 2019 + December 15, 2019 Two classes: First class 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. & second class 3:00 P.M. -4:00 P.M.

Cost: $45 per attendee (all ages welcomed)

Kid and adult friendly cocktails will be available

Reservations can be made online.

Recipe:

The recipe will make enough gingerbread and icing for approx. 3 gingerbread houses.

Gingerbread Dough Recipe:

Ingredients

3 cups butter

2 ⅛ cups brown sugar

2 cups sugar

1 cup molasses

4 eggs

1 tbsp vanilla extract

8 ¼ cups flour

1 tbsp baking soda

⅓ tbsp salt

1 tbsp cinnamon

4 tsp ground ginger

⅓ tbsp ground clove

Method

Cream (mix) butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add the molasses and vanilla. Once combined, add in the eggs and mix until incorporated. Sift all dry ingredients together then add in, mix until incorporated. Store in the fridge to chill. Roll out and cut desired shapes then bake at 325F for roughly 15-20min. Should be crunchy when cooled.

Royal Icing Recipe:

Ingredients

4 cups powdered sugar (sifted)

½ cup egg whites (pasteurized)

¼ tsp cream of tartar

Combine all ingredients and whisk with mixer until stiff (roughly 7-10min)

**If, after beating 7 to 10 minutes, the icing appears too soupy, add more confectioners’ sugar and keep on whipping. Be careful not to add too much or the icing will be dry and hard to work with.

Final Step:

Gather all the candy, sprinkles and treats you can think of to stick all over your gingerbread house. Let your creativity run wild and most importantly, have fun!