Man stabbed at CTA Fullerton station

Posted 7:00 AM, December 6, 2019, by

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed Friday morning at a CTA Red Line station, according to officials.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident happened around 6 a.m. at the Fullerton station, 945 West Fullerton.

The man suffered a lower body laceration and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Northbound Red Line trains were halted earlier as police investigated, but have resumed service.

No further details were provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.