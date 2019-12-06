Lunchbreak: Green Thai Curry With Pan Seared Salmon

Chef Charles Webb
Chef Charles Webb’s Avanti Gourmet Catering Services - Located in Chicago, Illinois
http://www.chefcharleswebb.com
Recipe:
GREEN THAI CURRY WITH PAN SEARED SALMON
Ingredients - Serves 4
½ teaspoon Salt
¼ teaspoon Pepper
1 package Uncles Ben’s Pre-cooked White Rice
1 tablespoon Sunflower Oil
2 tablespoons Green Thai Curry Paste
4 cups Coconut Milk
2 stalks Lemongrass, chopped into ¼ inch pieces
½ cup Kale, tough ribs removed, chopped
1 inch piece Ginger, peeled and grated
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil
4 Verlasso Salmon filets (5 oz. each) [or other salmon brand of your liking]
1 lime
Cilantro, for garnish
Thai Chili slices, optional for garnish
Directions:
- Heat sunflower oil in a large skillet at medium heat. Add the curry paste, stirring for about 1 minute, or until fragrant.
Lower heat to medium-low. Add coconut milk, lemongrass, kale, ginger, and garlic. Stir until evenly distributed. Let simmer.
- Heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat, add the Extra Virgin Olive Oil to coat the base. Season the salmon with salt and pepper. Add the salmon to the pan, skin-side down, and cook for 5 minutes. Flip and cook for another 5 minutes. (For well-done salmon, cover the pan and continue cooking for 2 minutes.)
- Cook rice according to package.
- Serve the dish in a bowl- with the rice on the bottom, the salmon nestled on top, and the curry ladled over. Garnish with a squeeze of lime, cilantro, and Thai chilis for extra spice!