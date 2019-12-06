Jenny McCarthy is back with Dunkin Holiday goodies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago's very own Jenny McCarthy, returned to the Morning News desk to reminisce about Bozo, share her love of the Windy City, and talk "The Masked Singer."

McCarthy filled the studio with her vibrant energy and shared the return of Dunkin's Peppermint Mocha - just in time for the holidays.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McCarthy also brought along Mike Brazis, Dunkin's Director of Global Culinary Innovation, to share a bread pudding recipe. Its a simple treat that will warm up friends and family members during the chilly holiday season.

You can follow along with the video above to fill your kitchen with the sweet smell of donuts caramelizing in a toasty oven.