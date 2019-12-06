Infant placed in baby box at Northwest Indiana fire station

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A newborn baby was placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Crown Point Thursday.

According to the fire chief at the station in the 100 block of North East Street, the infant was safely surrendered to the box around 10 p.m. and taken to the hospital.

The box was implemented at the station about one month ago through an anonymous donation.

Baby boxes are padded, climate-controlled boxes where people can leave newborns safely and anonymously at hospitals or firehouse. The boxes cost between $10,000 and $15,000, hospital officials said.

Indiana’s Safe Haven Law allows people to leave newborns at any hospital emergency room, police or fire station without any questioning, risk of arrest or prosecution.