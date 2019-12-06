× Hammond police investigating home invasion, armed robbery

HAMMOND, Ind. — Police in Hammond are seeking information after several people were robbed at gunpoint and forced into a basement Wednesday.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police responded to a reported home invasion in the 900 block of Bauer Street. Police said a 14-year-old boy was struck during the incident after an African American man and woman entered the home wearing masks.

Several people were reportedly in the home at the time of the incident. The suspects reportedly pointed guns at the victims and forced them into the basement. Police said they took phones, shoes, jewelry and then fled the residence.

Hammond police told WGN the victims were a mix of friends and family.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call Hammond police at 219-852-2987.