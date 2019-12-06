× Fifth Third Bank experiencing system outage Friday afternoon

CHICAGO — Bank customers of Fifth Third Bank have been affected Friday by a system outage.

“We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” Fifth Third Bank tweeted just after 12:30 p.m.

Customers have contacted WGN saying ATM cards are affected. On Twitter, others are saying their debit cards are affected.

We are experiencing an issue with our network. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service for our affected customers, and we apologize for the inconvenience. — Fifth Third Bank (@FifthThird) December 6, 2019

We will update this story once more information is known about the outage.