Enjoy this weekend’s mild weather. Frigid wind chills arrive next week

Mild, 40-degree-plus temperatures are expected the next three days, even quite possibly reaching 50 degrees in some areas on Monday.

But a period of rain showers will signal the approach of a strong cold front bringing the mild pattern to a screeching halt.

Arctic air is set to arrive on strong northerly winds Tuesday.

The end result will be temperatures dropping to single digits Tuesday night and rise only into the teens Wednesday. Wind chills will drop to -10 to -20 by Wednesday morning.

That’s effectively a plunge of more than 40 degrees between Monday’s near 50-degree readings and the single digits we’ll find here as Wednesday gets underway.

