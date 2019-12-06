Enjoy this weekend’s mild weather. Frigid wind chills arrive next week

Posted 9:41 PM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:27PM, December 6, 2019

Mild, 40-degree-plus temperatures are expected the next three days, even quite possibly reaching 50 degrees in some areas on Monday.

But a  period of rain showers will signal the approach of a strong cold front bringing the mild pattern to a screeching halt.

Arctic air is set to arrive on strong northerly winds Tuesday.

The end result will be temperatures dropping to single digits Tuesday night and rise only into the teens Wednesday. Wind chills will drop to -10 to -20 by Wednesday morning.

That’s effectively a plunge of more than 40 degrees between Monday’s near 50-degree readings and the single digits we’ll find here as Wednesday gets underway.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.