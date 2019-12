Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. — A Dolton police officer was injured in a car crash Friday.

According to police, the crash happened near 151st Street and Woodlawn Avenue. The officer’s squad car and a second vehicle were involved. The other vehicle struck a tree.

The officer was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the other car was given a field sobriety test and then taken into custody.

It is not clear what led up to the crash.