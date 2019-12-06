× Blackhawks place Keith, Shaw on Injured Reserve

CHICAGO — The Blackhawks’ injury problems continue to mount as Duncan Keith and Andrew Shaw have been placed on Injured Reserve.

The team announced the move Friday afternoon after Chicago’s 4-3 overtime win last night against the Bruins.

Players placed on IR must remain on it for a week, but the retroactive status’ of Duncan Keith and Andrew Shaw will allow them to be activated as soon as Chicago’s medical staff clears them. Keith is eligible now and Shaw will be eligible tomorrow.

Keith suffered a groin injury during last Friday’s 5-2 home loss against the Colorado Avalanche.

Andrew Shaw was placed into concussion protocol after Saturday’s 7-3 away loss to Colorado on a back-to-back.

There’s no word yet on potential replacements from Rockford for Keith and Shaw as they continue to recover from their injuries.

The Blackhawks’ defense could use the veteran presence of both players as they’ve allowed 14 goals in the last three games.

Chicago hopes to turn things around after snapping their three-game losing streak Thursday night in Boston.

It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster recently as the Blackhawks try to gather points. After reeling off four straight wins, the ‘Hawks have lost six out of the last eight games.