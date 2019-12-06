Bears and Cowboys fans brawl in viral video after 31-24 win

CHICAGO — The physical nature of football spilled past the field Thursday night in a viral video of a brawl between Bears and Cowboys fans.

A video posted by Blake Reisman on Instagram initially shows two separate groups of Cowboys and Bears fans fighting on what appears to be a Soldier Field concourse ramp.

As they continue down the ramp, the groups merge as Bears fans and Cowboys fans continued to trade blows. Barstool Sports was first to post the video.

Chicago police told WGN no records were found related to the brawl.

After Thursday night’s impressive 31-24 win, the Bears look to keep their playoff hopes alive at Lambeau Field next week against the Packers.

Note: Graphic language appears in video.