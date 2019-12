Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of Chicago’s favorite holiday traditions, The 19th Annual One of a Kind Holiday Show, returns to The Mart, with new artists and features. Attendees may shop one of the largest selections of handmade gifts from over 600 artists, including over 150 artists and makers new to the Show this year, while enjoying live local music, festive holiday drinks, fashion shows and more.

The Mart:

222 W Merchandise Mart Plaza

Chicago, IL 60654

Thursday, December 5 – Sunday, December 8

OneOfAKindShow.com