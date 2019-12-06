Friday Forecaster: Nadirah Ibrahim, 3rd grade, Hawthorne Scholastic Academy
3rd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
4th-grader gives Friday’s weather forecast
-
4th-grader gives Friday’s weather forecast
-
2nd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
4th-grader reports weather forecast: ‘It looks warm but sadly it’s not’
-
4th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
-
4th grader says ‘hi’ to teachers, classmates before giving Friday’s weather forecast
-
4th grade YouTuber reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
4th-grader says ‘hi’ to friend Choo Choo before giving Friday’s forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader gives weekend weather forecast
-
-
Friday Forecaster gives shoutout to his teacher, Ms. Fancy
-
Adorable Friday Forecaster comes prepared with TV shoutout list
-
4th grader gives shoutout to family, teachers before reporting Friday’s forecast