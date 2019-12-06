20-year-old woman dies after Thursday shooting in Brighton Park

CHICAGO — The woman wounded in a shooting in Brighton Park Thursday has died.

The 20-year-old woman was shot in the 4200 block of South Fairfield Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said there were two men standing on the corner with a gun and fired shots when they saw a dark blue SUV passing by.

The woman was in the SUV and was shot in the head. It is believed she was not the intended target.

The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. On Friday, the Cook County Medical Examiner reported she had died.

Her identity has not yet been released.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.