Troopers sue State Police, Tollway for alleged retaliation

CHICAGO–Three Illinois troopers are suing State Police and the Tollway, claiming the agencies retaliated against them.

The suit alleges Commanders Robert Meeder and Dominic Chiappini punished District 15 troopers and a long-time civilian employee for speaking out about problems in the district.

Two of the troopers say they were disciplined and blocked from being promoted for criticizing leadership.

Another trooper, who was injured in a crash on the job, says he was terminated from his position as a staff officer.

State Police Director Brendan Kelly and the State of Illinois are also named in the suit.