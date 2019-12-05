Serena Wolf stops by to cook up some new recipes from her new cookbook, “The Dude Diet: Dinnertime”

Posted 11:33 AM, December 5, 2019, by

 

The author of The Dude Diet is back with 125 crowd-pleasing recipes to hack the daily dinner dilemma. in her cult-classic The Dude Diet, chef and recipe developer Serena Wolf dared go where no healthy living cookbook had gone before: into the realm of dude food. From wings and nachos to burgers and pizza, Serena offered clean(ish) junk food makeovers that inspired dudes everywhere to put down the takeout menu and pick up a spatula. Now, The Dude Diet Dinnertime gives those same hungry dudes—and their families—dozens of drool-worthy main course dishes. With easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions, gorgeous food photography, and Serena’s one-of-a-kind voice and humor, The Dude Diet Dinnertime offers a fun and utterly satisfying answer to the eternal question: What’s for dinner?

For more information, follow Serena's Instagram @serenagwolf

 

